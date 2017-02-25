Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput seek blessings at Radha Saomi Satsang Beas on the actor’s birthday

Shahid Kapoor recently turned a year older and his loving wife Mira Rajput was equally excited to throw a bash with all his starry friends. In fact, she took extra efforts to keep it healthy to avoid ruining his diet and planned for a nutritious menu for this special day. However, what surprised everyone was how the party was pre-planned. The reason was said to be because the actor was supposed to travel on his birthday which is on February 25 that is today.

Reportedly Shahid Kapoor had plans to fly along with Mira and his new born Misha to the capital. The two have decided to visit Radha Saomi Satsang Beas of which they are ardent followers in order to seek blessings on the actor’s special day. Post this we also hear that Shahid may take off to Europe along with the two of them.

Shahid Kapoor has also been busy for the past couple of weeks, owing to the release of Rangoon which also co-stars Kangna Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. The film released this week, on February 24. The actor has also been shooting with Deepika Padukone for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, period drama Padmavati, in which he plays the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.