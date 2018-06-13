Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rakesh Sharma bio-pic cuts down heroine’s role?

Even while we rejoice over the empowerment of female actors in films like Hichki, Veere Di Wedding and Raazi there comes the dismaying news that the role of the female actor in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Salute, the proposed bio-pic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, is being pruned down as no major actress is willing to play the part the astronaut’s wife.

For those who came in late, this Rakesh Sharma bio-pic was to star Aamir Khan who opted out. Now Shah Rukh Khan plays the lead in Salute. Apparently, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan were approached to play Mrs Sharma, but they both felt they would be swamped out in script by the overpowering male protagonist.

The latest on Salute is that the makers have chosen to cut down the leading lady’s part and offer it to a secondary or a new actress. The logic being applied is, why invest so much time energy and money in an A-list heroine when the focus is on Shah Rukh Khan playing Rakesh Sharma?