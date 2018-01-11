Shah Rukh Khan to be felicitated with the Crystal Award at World Economic Forum

Shah Rukh Khan has always gotten involved in philanthropic work. Now, it has been learned that the actor will be honoured at the 24th Annual Crystal Awards — as part of the World Economic Forum’s 48th Annual Meeting. This will be for his work towards championing children’s and women’s rights in India.

Shah Rukh Khan will be awarded alongside Hollywood stars Elton John and Cate Blanchett. The official ceremony will take place on January 22 in Davos. In an official statement, World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018 wrote, “The 24th Annual Crystal Awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding artists who have shown exemplary commitment to improving the state of the world. We are delighted this year to honour actors and directors Cate Blanchett and Shah Rukh Khan, and musician Sir Elton John. Each of them in their own way has taken action to uphold human dignity. The awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Monday, January 22, launching the Annual Meeting. It will serve as a marker of the intention of the Meeting and as a reminder to us all of our responsibility to act with respect, generosity and compassion.”

WEF, further, shared a couple of photographs of SRK from his hospital visit and wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s most prominent actors who has been at the forefront of the Indian film and television industry for over 30 years. He is the founder of the non‐profit Meer Foundation, which provides support to female victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support. He has also been responsible for the creation of specialized children’s hospital wards and has supported childcare centres with free boarding for children undergoing cancer treatment.”

Responding to WEF’s announcement of the Crystal Awardees, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Thank u for this honour. I consider my work with these heroic & beautiful women a great privilege as it imparts dignity & purpose to my life. I hope to spread awareness of the unparalleled heroism of these ladies & reach out to others in order to carry this work to its conclusion.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s film Zero in which he is essaying the role of a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. It is slated to release during the Christmas 2018.