Scoop: Jolly LLB 2 banned in Pakistan for its stance on Kashmir militancy

In what could be seen as another setback in the renewed release of Indian films in Pakistan post the lifting of the ban, Subhash Kapoor’s judicial satire-drama Jolly LLB 2 has been banned by the Examining Committee of the Pakistan Censor Board, reportedly because the film touches down on the sensitive Kashmir issue.

Says a source in the know, “In Jolly LLB 2 Akshay Kumar plays a lawyer who treats his profession casually until he comes across the case of an innocent man who is killed and declared a Kashmiri militant while the real Kashmiri militant goes into hiding in Uttar Pradesh. Bringing up the Kashmiri issue has not gone down well with the Pakistani censor board. They’ve banned the film, as they intend to ban all Indian films that bring up the Kashmir issue.”

It is important to mention here that earlier this week Rahul Dholakia’s Raees was also banned by the Pakistan censor board apparently for being “anti-Muslim.”

However all is not lost with the Jolly LLB 2’s release in Pakistan. The Pakistani distributors of the film have decided to appeal to the ‘Full Board’ which is the equivalent of the Indian censor board’s Revising Committee.