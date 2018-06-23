SCOOP! Aamir Khan to play OSHO and Alia Bhatt to be MA SHEELA in Karan Johar’s next?

Alia Bhatt is a surprise package. She never ceases to astonish us with her acting abilities. She is growing from strength to strength with every project. It’s like every project she touches turns into box office gold and the good news is that she has only just begun. It is therefore beyond exciting to note that there is a possibility that Alia might be paired on screen with none other than Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. The prospect itself is exciting, isn’t it?

Inside sources claim that Alia Bhatt has been finalised for director Shakun Batra’s (of Kapoor & Sons fame) next and it is a movie based on the controversial spiritual personality of Osho or Bhagwan Rajneesh. Alia will be playing the role of Bhagwan’s most notorious secretary – Ma Sheela! Sheela came a lot in the news recently after a Netflix documentary on Osho’s life and times was released. It indeed is a dream role for any actress since this character has vibrant, conflicting shades which are dangerously provocative and rebellious. To add icing to the cake, Shakun is interested in casting Aamir Khan as Osho in the movie. Now if Karan Johar manages to pull this one off, then it would be huge. There is a news that Aamir has already said yes to the project and an official announcement might be underway! The film would roll by the end of the year if everything falls into place. Whoa, now this one has piqued our interest big time and left us desperate to know more about the project!

Alia Bhatt’s last film was a Meghana Gulzar Raazi. Her next is Gully Boy with Zoya Akhtar which also stars Ranveer Singh and currently, she is filming for Ranbir Kapoor’s Bramhastra.