Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.10.2017 | 1:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Tiger Zinda Hai Judwaa 2 Daddy Padmavati Chef
follow us on

Sanjay Dutt will make a cameo appearance in his bio-pic

BySubhash K. Jha

Sanjay Dutt will make a cameo appearance in his bio-pic

Though it’s Ranbir Kapoor who plays Sanjay Dutt in Raj Kumar Hirani’s bio-pic entitled Dutt, don’t be surprised when you see the real Sanjay Dutt popping up at some point in the narration.

The decision to include Dutt in the plot-pouri was taken earlier this week by the film’s team in the light of the fact that audiences would expect the real Sanju Baba to make his presence felt.

While earlier it was decided that the real Dutt would keep out of the film so as to not confuse the audience the team has revised its opinion, it is now felt that Dutt’s presence would add to the film’s equity. “It would feel like the film is getting Sanjay Dutt’s approval if he makes an appearance in the film. There is enough space for him to fit nicely into the plot without creating any kind of imbalance,” says a source close to the bio-pic.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

WHAT? Sanjay Dutt opts out of Omung Kumar’s…

Aamir Khan’s grand DIWALI PARTY shifted to…

REVEALED: Tiger Shroff’s Rambo goes on…

BREAKING: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh…

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon…

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification