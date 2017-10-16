WHAT? Sanjay Dutt opts out of Omung Kumar’s next based on Maharaja of Nawanagar

Recently after collaborating with Omung Kumar for his comeback film Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt has decided to walk out of the filmmaker’s next. The film in question is a period drama that was supposed to feature Sanjay Dutt in the lead role of Maharaja of Nawanagar, Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji tentatively titled The Good Maharaja.

The said film is based on the real life story of the honourable and noble king as it reveals the story of his valour wherein he saved the lives of several Polish refugees during the World War II by giving them shelter in one of his palaces. His noble deed also earned him a street named after him in Poland called the Good Maharaja Square. But now we hear that Sanjay Dutt will no longer be a part of the film in question where he was supposed to play the noble king.

Reports claim that the actor wasn’t very keen on doing another film with Omung Kumar after the disappointing response he received for Bhoomi. Furthermore, it is also being said that Sanjay Dutt wants to focus on another series of his films that are in the pipeline. While he has already started shooting for Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 with the rest of the team in Rajasthan, the next film he would start work on would probably be his own production, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Prasthanam.

Besides these, Sanjay Dutt is also supposed to start shooting for Torbaaz in which he plays the role of an army officer as well as Bhatt’s Sadak 2 which will have him in the role of a reformed drug addict.