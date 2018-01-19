Salman Khan will finally use prosthetics to play a man who goes from 17-65 in Bharat

Salman Khan hates prosthetics. And with good reason. His neurological condition (he had undergone surgery for trigeminal neuralgia in 2011 and was cautioned against excessive stunts and makeup as his skin needs to breathe) makes it hard for him to breathe if he has a beard, wig or other facial props slapped. This is why we never see Salman in disguise.

No matter what he plays Salman Khan looks like Salman Khan. In his aversion to prosthetics Salman is completely at one with Shah Rukh Khan. But Salman’s equation with prosthetics is about to change. In his next film Bharat to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (of Tiger and Sultan fame), Salman has to go through a spectrum of age changes from approximately 17 years to 65.

Various possibilities including the hiring of younger actor were considered, and discarded. Says a source, “The Bharat team considered the prospect of getting a Salman lookalike to play the young Salman. But Salman quickly discarded that line of thought and agreed to take on the entire role from age 17 to 65.”

Apparently, Salman Khan will go through a series of looks tests to decide his final appearance at various stages of his character’s life. “All the prosthetics may aggravate his neurological condition. But it’s a risk Salman will take for the sake of authenticity,” says a source close to the project.