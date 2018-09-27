Salman Khan reveals how Aamir Khan accidentally injured a fan’s forehead with a dandiya stick

Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that his production LoveYatri is a superhit. He is launching his brother in law Aayush Sharma in the film and therefore wants to make sure that it is received well by the masses. The makers of LoveYatri had organised a concert last night and Salman was present there too. While interacting with media he revealed something really interesting but scary at the same time. He said that once in a concert, Aamir Khan was doing a Navaratri sequence and accidentally threw his dandiya stick in the public and well, a fan trying to catch it got badly hit by it. She got multiple stiches on her forehead and well, Aamir was extremely worried with this accident. Since then, throwing Dandiya sticks in public has been banned. Well, this is extremely scary situation for the organisers, star and also the fan. Salman said, “Aamir threw garba sticks in the audience. Nine stitches this side, 12 stiches that side. Bichari fan pakadne gai, miss ho gaya and lag gai. And that was the end of throwing dandiya sitcks in the audience.”

Salman is extremely busy with his production commitments, hosting the controversial television show Bigg Boss and of course filming Bharat. He has been interacting with media a lot, talking about LoveYatri and promoting both Aayush and Warina Hussain. The movie is showcased as the quintessential love story aimed at the young and fun college crowd. It is releasing on October 5 and the promotions have been directed at the tier two and three cities and focus on the market there. The songs are already doing well and looks like the film will do decent business.

Salman will be seen in Bharat next which based on a Korean film Ode To My Father. He will be working on Dabangg 3 next.

Also Read: Salman Khan indirectly takes a jibe at Race 3 BO failure, wants LoveYatri to be Rs 170 crore worth FLOP