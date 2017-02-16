Salman Khan backs Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish to turn director

Salman Khan is known as the Godfather of many in the industry and the actor continues to promote talent and encourage people to enter B-town. From Arjun Kapoor to Sooraj Pancholi, Salman has taken a step forward to launch them or inspired them in a way and now it is the son of his mentor Sooraj Barjatya whose talent was spotted by none other than our superstar Khan.

Sooraj Barjatya has given some of the biggest blockbusters of Salman Khan’s career including the recent release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and the two share a great rapport. In fact, whilst working on their latest film (PRDP), Sooraj’s son Avnish had narrated a love story to Salman that he was working on. The superstar, we hear, was so impressed that he went on to inform Sooraj.

Talking about the same, Sooraj revealed that it was indeed Salman Khan who saw his son’s talent and questioned the filmmaker about when he is deciding to launch his son who the actor believes is all set to become a director. A proud father that Sooraj is now, he also maintained that his son indeed has the potential. Even though he had no idea about his son’s career choice, he expressed that he was more than happy that his son has his best friend Salman’s blessings.

On the other hand, Sooraj assured that his son’s writing will be different from his style of films, but he also asserted that keeping in mind the kind of cinema Rajshri banner is associated with; his film will be a family film. However, he refused to divulge details on its genre. While the film is in the scripting stage, there has been buzz about Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor being considered for the role but Sooraj maintained that it is too early to decide on the cast.