Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.11.2018 | 8:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
2.0 Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

Salim Khan to be felicitated at IFFI 2018

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Writer Salim Khan, who has given us some iconic films like Deewar, Zanjeer, Yaadon Ki Baarat amongst others, is now all set to receive another honour. The father of superstar Salman Khan will now receive Lifetime Achievement Award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema and the same has been announced on social media.

Salim Khan to be felicitated at IFFI 2018

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to Twitter to share the news saying, “It’s a privilege for #IFFI to honour #SalimKhan for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema at #IFFI2018.  Join us in presenting the award to him at the closing ceremony of #IFFI2018.” However, he didn’t share any picture with the writer.

Embed Tweet:


Salim Khan, who has been one of the most prominent and celebrated writers in Bollywood, is yet to respond to the tweet. The veteran celebrity is quite active on social media.

On the other hand, this year’s IFFI is to be a celebrity affair with Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, lyricist and CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan, Boney Kapoor and debutant daughter Janhvi Kapoor, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati amongst others were a part of the film festival.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s fan arrested after threatening his father Salim Khan

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone to attend…

2.0 faces trouble – COAI files complaint…

2.0: Did you know? Akshay Kumar REPLACED…

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero song featuring…

Bigg Boss 12: Kamya Punjabi, Pearl Puri,…

Rajinikanth to join Akshay Kumar during…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification