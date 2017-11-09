Sajid Nadiadwala confirms signing Nitesh Tiwari, Saket Chowdhary, Shree Narayan Singh

During the past one year the three new directors to have made a maximum critical and commercial impact are Nitish Tiwari (Dangal), Saket Chowdhary (Hindi Medium) and Shree Narayan Singh (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha). All three have now been signed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala with a cart blanche to make any film that they desire to.

Shree Narayan Singh admits it is work in progress for the illustrious Nadiadwala. “I am doing a love story for him. That I’ve decided. I am working on it. The scripting is going on.” Says Nitish, “Yes I’ve agreed to do a film, but we are yet to decide on the subject.” Saket Chowdhary also says he is yet to decide in the subject for Nadiadwala.

Says Nadiadwala, “The idea is not to go director-shopping but to invest in talent that one believes in. I’ve been in this business long enough to recognize genuine talent. And these three directors are here to stay.”