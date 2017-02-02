Saiyami Kher roped in to endorse Adidas Running

Saiyami Kher, who made her debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’ Mirzya last year, has a lot in store for her fans. The actress has come on board to endorse Adidas Running and she hopes she will be able to encourage more women in the country to run towards fitness.

Saiyami Kher, who has been involved with cricket and badminton in the past, said in a statement, “I am delighted to represent Adidas & carry my love for sport forward. Hoping to inspire many to overtake my passion for running! Sports is my first love and it’s my passion to make others play sport and become fit. As a child, when I lustfully window shopped in every Adidas store, I could have never in my wildest dreams imaged to be associated with this iconic brand. Dreams do come true. And impossible is truly nothing. ”

Sunil Gupta, Business Unit Head of Adidas Running said, “An athlete at heart, Saiyami embodies the adidas brand in every sense. She brings authenticity and motivation to every young woman and genuinely believes that empowerment must begin with one’s self. We believe that this message is the single-most important take away for the young women who look up to her and wish to kick-start their own journey to fitness and betterment through Running. 2017 is an exciting year for Adidas focusing on women in sport and we have a lot in store with Saiyami – she’s a big part of things to come.”

Saiyami Kher and the brand will begin the relationship with a global launch in San Francisco, US, later this week.