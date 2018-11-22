Saiyami Kher joins Abhishek Bachchan in second season of Breathe

It is known that Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly make his debut on digital platform with the second season of Amazon Prime’s original series, Breathe. The show will mark the return of Amit Sadh but it wouldn’t be a continuation of the first season. Now, it seems like the makers have locked in Saiyami Kher in the leading role.

Saiyami Kher has been a very new face in the industry ever since her debut in Rakeysh OmPrakash Mehra’s film, Mirziya. While she is yet to sign her next Hindi film, it seems like she has been locked in for Breathe. The creative team at Abundantia were looking for a face who hasn’t been overexposed. When they reached out to Saiyami Kher, she was more than happy to audition for the part. She came on board a week ago and soon will sign the contract as well.

The first season of Breathe starred R Madhavan and Amit Sadh in the leading roles.

As far as films are concerned, Saiyami Kher will be making her debut in Marathi cinema with Riteish Deshmukh starrer Mauli which is releasing next month.

