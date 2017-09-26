S S Rajamouli is not disappointed about Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion missing the Oscar entry

On Friday September 22, it was announced that Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton has been selected as India’s official selection to the Oscars. Incidentally, this film released on the same day that the announcement came. The majority of people and industry were happy with this selection. But few were unhappy and among these, many cited that the magnum opus Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion should have been instead sent to the Oscars. Then there were reports that Priyanka Chopra’s Marathi film Ventilator was also a strong contender and its director Rajesh Mapuskar admitted that he and the Chopras are disappointed.

However, the director of Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion, S S Rajamouli, is unfazed. He made it clear that he isn’t upset with the decision and that he doesn’t think about awards while making films. His first aim is to satisfy himself and then he ensures that the movie reaches the maximum number of audiences and also it makes money for everyone involved. He then said that if he gets awarded, then it’s great and even if he doesn’t, then he doesn’t mind as it was never his criteria.

S S Rajamouli is a prominent Telugu filmmaker who became nationwide sensation with his Baahubali films. The first part released in 2015 and starred Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj. In Telugu it was a blockbuster as expected but even the dubbed Hindi version did extremely well. The second part generated tremendous curiosity as expected. Yet, its mind boggling business took everyone by surprise. The dubbed Hindi version collected as much as Rs. 500 crore, a fear that not even Hindi films have achieved. The film was a craze everywhere and hence a section of people were hoping that Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion should make it to the Oscars.