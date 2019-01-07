Rohit Shetty REVEALS his 2020 plans and here’s what he has to say about Simmba and Sooryavanshi franchise

Well, fans watching Simmba were in for a surprise when the film also carried the promo of another Rohit Shetty film. Rohit has now for the first time announced a film with Akshay Kumar and it will be about cops once again. We had EXCLUSIVELY reported two weeks ago that the actor and filmmaker will come together for Sooryavanshi. It definitely came as a surprise to fans who were obviously thrilled about another cop drama in the making.

Speaking on all of these in recent reports, Rohit also revealed about how he wants to set his production house in motion with a series of films directed by his ADs [Assistant directors] too. In these reports, Rohit Shetty revealed that they are currently in the process of finalizing the script for Sooryavanshi. For the ones who have come across the teaser, they would be aware that Akshay Kumar plays the role of an ATS officer in the film but no further details have been given out in the short promo. On the other hand, the director also confirmed another instalment of Golmaal being in the pipeline in these reports.

If that wasn’t all, he also mentioned that his Assistant Directors are planning to direct their respective films under the banner of Rohit Shetty’s production house. The latter kicked off recently and the filmmaker soon aims to make it big enough to get many filmmakers under his wings, so that they can direct films under the banner. Starting with his ADs, Shetty confessed that they will be launched next year. He aims at making his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez as a full-fledged production house by mid-2020.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, he also spoke about Simmba and Singham connection. Readers may be aware that Simmba features Singham aka Ajay Devgn’s voice as the narrator. He further elaborated on the connection about Simmba featuring Ajay Devgn in a pivotal but small role. While responding to one of the fan‘s queries about getting the characters of Simmba and Singham together, Rohit said, “We are not planning it but in future, it may happen. I wouldn’t lie that we haven’t thought about it because there is a reason why Singham comes in this universe.” Apart from that, Rohit Shetty also asserted that Singham 3 is indeed happening.

Besides films, Rohit Shetty also revealed about his entry in the digital space. He added that he is also focusing on creating content for the Amazon platform but hasn’t elaborated on too many details about it. “We are working on it. My Chief AD will be directing and I will be the showrunner because I do not want to invest that much time on it. While working we also realized that it is like 4 films and 10 hours of footage. We have been working on it for almost a year now and still we are not ready with the final draft. So it will take time and it is on a much bigger scale,” said Rohit. He also asserted that going forward, he doesn’t see himself directing anything as of now but his company will definitely explore that space.