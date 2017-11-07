Riteish Deshmukh’s Shivaji biopic to go on floors next month; keeps mum about Housefull 4

Not many might be aware about this outside Maharashtra but Riteish Deshmukh is doing great as a Marathi film producer. It all started with his 2013 path-breaking, entertaining film Balak-Palak, directed by Ravi Jadhav, who later directed Riteish in Banjo last year. In the same year, he made another unconventional film, Yellow. In 2014, he produced and starred in a masala action flick Lai Bhaari, directed by Nishikant Kamat. After three years, he came back with another film, Faster Fene that released on October 27 this year. It’s a detective film based on a popular character of the same name that emerged in the 70s and has earned a lot of accolades.

Now Riteish Deshmukh is gearing up for his next Marathi film, which would star him in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It’ll be directed by Ravi Jadhav and pre-production is going on in full swing. Riteish confirmed that they have just finished their first draft and a few more revisions are needed. The film is expected to roll next year. He himself is involved with the scripting of the film and has been reading books based on Shivaji like ‘Vedh Mahamanawacha’, ‘Shree Raja Shivchatrapati’ and ‘Shivcharitra’ among others. Moreover, he revealed that they might decide to make a Hindi-Marathi bi-lingual.

Riteish Deshmukh’s wife Genelia Deshmukh is also involved in his production house and he says that both of them make for a great team. He says that he selects the scripts and then bounces them off to her. He admitted that it was Genelia who came up with the idea of basing the character of Fene in Faster Fene in present day era so that it appeals to today’s audiences. He even went to claim that she was the one who set up Faster Fene’s entire production and looked into the minute details. He came into the picture only when the film was ready and ready to be promoted! When asked when the couple will work in a film together, he said that he’ll love to do a Marathi film but they’d do it only if they come across a good script. Also, Genelia is yet to decide if she’s ready to make a comeback in films.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Housefull 4 is in the offing and it’ll be released on Diwali 2019. Till date, Riteish Deshmukh along with Akshay Kumar has worked in all the films of Housefull. However, he’s mum about whether he’s there in Housefull 4 and he simply said that the producer Sajid Nadiadwala would be the one to announce the casting.