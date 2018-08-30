REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor to play boxer Dingko Singh in this Raja Krishna Menon’s film

After making a film on the hard hitting reality of the Kuwait evacuation, Raja Krishna Menon is all set to tell yet another real story. In earlier reports we had mentioned that the film will feature Shahid Kapoor in the role of a boxer. Now we hear that it will be inspired by the life of real life boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh aka Dingko Singh.

Ngangom Dingko Singh, who hails from Manipur, was the first and only Asian gold medal winner boxer from India in the Bantamweight category. Being a former Indian Navy officer, he was also awarded with the highest civilian honor Padma Shri in the year 2013. But his story is much beyond that. He is also a cancer survivor but he has struggled to fight the ailment not just physically but also financially.

In recent reports, Shahid Kapoor spoke about how he was impressed with the story of Dingko Singh whom he considers as one of the forgotten heroes of the country. Speaking about the same, Shahid stated that he is one of the superstars that the world isn’t much aware of. Elaborating on his story, the actor revealed that Dingko has undergone 13 rounds of chemotherapy when he was suffering from cancer. He also reminisced about how Singh believes that his biggest win was fighting cancer and not winning a gold medal at the young age of 19.

He further maintained that when Gautam Gambhir became of the condition that Dingko Singh is undergoing in 2017, he immediately decided to help him by sending out money. Followed by that, when people became more and more aware of who the boxer was, there were 13 doctors who came together to help him in his battle with his cancer. Shahid also thinks that Singh has one of the most intriguing stories to tell, from a boxer to someone who almost turned Naxalite to a cancer survivor; his journey is a compilation of a lot of stories that needs to be told.

Shahid Kapoor has already started with the prep for the film. While he is juggling between the promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and the shoot of Arjun Reddy currently, he is expected to kick off the biopic on Dingko Singh by the end of this year.

