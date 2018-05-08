Revealed: Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games to have FOUR seasons

Just a few days ago, we got a glimpse of the Netflix originals, Sacred Games, based on the novel by the same name. It also marks the digital debut of Saif Ali Khan and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in integral roles. With the teaser garnering curiousity, we now hear that the show will be a four part series.

This summer, the first season of Sacred Games will be premiering on Netflix. Followed by the same, there are three more seasons to be shot and Saif Ali Khan is busy with this project until 2020. The actor not only confirmed these developments but also clarified on the necessity of four seasons. He reasoned that they have managed to cover only one-third of the Vikram Chandra novel.

Every season is expected to feature 8 episodes, making it a series of total 32 episodes. If reports are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he will kick off the shoot for the next season in September. The actor also mentioned that they would probably be coming up with one season every year. This year, the first season is scheduled to release on July 6.

Speaking on the experience of shooting for Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is quite glad with the fact that they shot at real locations in Mumbai. He is expecting to surprise the audience with these locations that have rarely been used in films or TV. He has asserted that the viewers will get to see the city like never before!

Saif Ali Khan also mentioned that he has undergone extensive prep to play the Sardar police officer Sartaj Singh. But he didn’t mind the same as one rarely gets to do something so different from the usual films.

On the film front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Kaalakaandi this year. His next release is Baazaar, the release date of which is yet to be revealed. Besides that, he is shooting for Navdeep Singh’s period drama in which he is supposed to essay the role of a vengeful Pathan.

