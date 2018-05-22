REVEALED: Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur reunite for Pihu and here are the details

After producing many films together in the past under a different banner, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur are all set to join hands with their respective banners. RSVP and Roy Kapur Films are all set to join hands for Pihu, which according to them, is based on a path-breaking theme.

Known to have backed some unconventional cinema like Dev D, A Wednesday, Rang De Basanti and Barfii in their first innings together at UTV, Ronnie and Siddharth seem to have picked up where they left off from. Interestingly, this is their first collaboration post their UTV stint. Sources close to the development say, “Pihu, in their new avatars at RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, is a testament to their belief in content-driven films. It is directed by journalist turned filmmaker Vinod Kapri and it is a first for Indian cinema in every aspect.”

Circumstances lead to a 2 year old girl ‘Pihu’ being left alone in an apartment. What ensues makes for an edge of the seat social thriller, based on a true story which is sure to blow your mind. The fact that it’s the only film in the history of our cinema to have just one character throughout played by a 2 year old child makes this movie absolutely incredible. The source added, “Much like they’ve done in past with The Lunchbox, Shahid, Khosla ka Ghosla, Udaan and so many others, Ronnie and Siddharth have identified the unique potential in Pihu to break norms of storytelling, push boundaries of narrative and discovered a fresh new directorial voice in Vinod Kapri.”

Pihu was officially selected for prestigious international film festivals which include Vancouver, Palmsprings, Iran, Morocco, and Germany. The film went on to win “best film” at Morocco. It was also the opening film at India’s largest – International Film Festival of India, Goa (2017) where it received rave reviews.

Directed by national award winner Vinod Kapri, Pihu is all set to release in theatres on August 3, 2018.

