REVEALED: This Punjabi singer will play the leading man of Sonakshi Sinha in Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns

The filmmakers announced the sequel to the 2016 romcom Happy Bhag Jayegi with much fanfare after the success of the first instalment. Featuring Sonakshi Sinha along with Diana Penty, this two heroine film will now mark the debut of the Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill.

Marking his debut as a singer in 2011 and later as an actor with Mr & Mrs 420 in 2014, now Jassie is all set to gear up for his Bollywood film, Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns. The actor-singer was recently spotted in Mumbai where he was working out in a suburban gym and his pictures of the same fuelled up speculations about his Bollywood debut. Although not much of his character details are revealed, we hear he will feature as Sonakshi Sinha’s leading man in the film.

Reports also claim that Jassie Gill had left the director of the film Mudassar Aziz impressed with his audition and the latter believes that Jassie has the perfect vibe to play the said character in the film. Also, it has been learnt that Jassie will soon join the team who are currently shooting in Amritsar. Besides this, it is also being said that since Sonakshi Sinha too pursues singing, a possible singing collaboration between the onscreen couple for the film is on the cards.

While the prequel featured ‘Happy’ aka Diana Penty eloping to Pakistan unknowingly, the next will also have an extensive shoot schedule in China.