REVEALED: Nana Patekar to play a cop in Ajay Devgn’s Marathi production Aapla Manus

We all have seen the impressive performance put forth by Nana Patekar in the critically acclaimed film Ab Tak Chappan. This time around we will see the actor reprising the role of a tough cop yet again in a Marathi film titled Aapla Manus which marks the foray of Ajay Devgn as a producer in regional cinema.

Ajay Devgn, like many of his colleagues, is branching out into different types of cinema. From the unconventional Parched to the quintessential commercial film Shivaay to a TV series on Baba Ramdev, Ajay is looking at experimenting with varied branches and mediums of entertainment. The actor-producer has now decided to venture into Marathi cinema too like many other actors like Riteish Deshmukh and even Priyanka Chopra.

Talking about the film Aapla Manus, Ajay Devgn revealed that the film addresses an issue which every city dweller can relate to. Although he did not reveal too many details of the film, the producer was impressed with the cast they have put together. Besides Nana Patekar, the film also stars Sumeet Raghavan and Iravati Harshe in prominent roles. According to Ajay, all the actors have literally breathed life into their respective characters.

On the other hand, Nana Patekar is all praises for the script. Claiming that he will feature in a never-before-seen avatar in this film, Nana described his character as complex since he plays a man of few words but also has his own peculiar dialect and mannerisms. The actor also explained that he was awaiting a script that gives him an interesting character like the way he played in Natasamrat. So, when Aapla Manus came his way, he added that he was quite impressed with the character sketch of his role Maruti Nagaroje.

Aapla Manus, that is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Watergate Productions and Shri Gajanan Chitra and directed by Satish Rajwade, releases on February 9.