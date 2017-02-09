REVEALED: Mira Rajput’s special plans for Shahid Kapoor’s birthday

Shahid Kapoor, who has been continuously working out to retain his well-toned body for his forthcoming films, will soon turn a year older. His doting wife Mira Rajput has planned a special bash for her hubby but she doesn’t want a lavish spread to disturb his healthy lifestyle. Hence she has planned something different for her star husband. While the actor is a teetotaler, we hear that the menu will consist of only fruits and veggies so as to not hinder the current diet he is following.

For the birthday special beverage menu, it is being said that they will have detox shots of celery, kale, carrot, cucumber and kiwi. The rest of the menu is said to have super food, salads, smoothies and even guilt free desserts. From what we hear, Mira is supervising the menu personally.

Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati and despite the setback that the film suffered owing to the protests during its Rajasthan schedule; we hear it is back on track. Readers may be aware that before kick starting the shoot, Shahid also underwent extensive physical training to attain the body to play the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in the film. He is paired opposite Deepika Padukone and the film also stars Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand, the actor is also busy promoting Rangoon along with co-stars Kangna Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. He will also make a second appearance on Koffee With Karan soon with his co-actors for the promotions of the film.