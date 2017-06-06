Bollywood Hungama
REVEALED: Jacqueline Fernandez’s role in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
The gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez is one busy lady this year. While on one hand, she has the Raj and DK’s action thriller A Gentleman with Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, she has the Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 and Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, in which she has been paired opposite Sushant Singh.

Speaking about Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, Jacqueline Fernandez is definitely super excited about this high-octane action thriller. Speaking about the film, she said that, at last, everyone will see her doing a lot of stunts and action sequences, something which she had been dying to do for long. Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays a street racer in Drive, can relate to her role totally. The reason being that, during her growing up years in Bahrain, Jacqueline Fernandez had been a street racer. Recalling those days, even though street racing was their only pastime then, it used to be her best friend and her who used to be the only girls to be participating in the races.

In the same breath, Jacqueline Fernandez (who happens to be a self-confessed big fan of ‘Formula One’ racing), said that, she had beaten the guys in the race and came first on two occasions!

