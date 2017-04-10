REVEALED: Here’s what Twinkle Khanna thought of the entire Kapil Sharma- Sunil Grover incident

For all those who thought that the intensity of the Kapil Sharma– Sunil Grover has just got mellowed down in the media as well as amongst the public, here is some news which will surely ignite some sparks. And the person responsible for the same is none other than Twinkle Khanna, who, even though called as ‘Mrs. Funnybones’, does not spare anyone with her sarcastic humour.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna, in her column in a leading newspaper, wrote about her take on the Kapil Sharma- Sunil Grover incident. She pointed out that, how easy it is for things like slippers and scotch to double up as weapons, even at the height of 30,000 feet. With her tongue-in-cheek humour intact, Twinkle Khanna hit two birds with one stone. While on one hand, she stated how the footwear is fast becoming a trendy weapon these days, on the other hand, she drew parallels between Kapil Sharma and the by-now-infamous Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who had hit an elderly Air India staff with his footwear. Twinkle Khanna said that, when one climbed on board, it’s the plane which is meant to fly and not one’s temper.

For the still uninitiated, a few days back, Kapil Sharma made national headlines after the news about his mid-air fracas with co-actor Sunil Grover became viral. Kapil Sharma, who was under the heavy influence of alcohol, reputedly badmouthed not just Sunil Grover, but also many other actors from his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. This entire episode has now resulted in the sudden exit of Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra from the said show. As per the latest reports, Sony TV has now issued strict instructions to Kapil Sharma to mend his ways, both on screen as well as off it. Depending upon the ‘report card’ of how Kapil Sharma fares, will the renewal of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ be decided.