REVEALED! Here’s how Suhana Khan will celebrate her 18th birthday

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Suhana Khan has turned 18 today and we can’t help but wonder how fast she has grown from a lanky child to a beautiful young lady. She has a charisma and a presence just like her father and has all the makings to be a successful actor! This sure is a landmark year for Suhana who now will enter cusp of adulthood and very soon will her proud papa announce her debut! On her special day, Suhana will ring in her special day with her close friends and family. Buzz is that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have planned a special party for their little one. Suhana’s family and friends are set to fly to an exotic location and party there. All arrangements are made keeping in mind Suhana’s likes and dislikes. Also, SRK’s darling daughter is pretty excited about her birthday as it is her 18th one. Stay tuned for more pics and videos from the party.

Gauri Khan yesterday shared a beautiful photo of Suhana from a photoshoot done earlier this year. She captioned it as ‘Gearing up for a birthday bash…’ and thanked Karan Johar and Avinash Gowariker for styling and photographing her. Suhana undoubtedly has become a head turner! She made a public appearance recently with her dad SRK at Kolkata’s Eden Garden stadium to support their team Kolkata Knight Riders and became the talking point. Shah Rukh too is extremely fond of her and has already declared that he sees that she has a spark to become an actor but has made sure that she completes her education first.

Suhana has already made an appearance in front of a camera for a magazine and now is all set to make her big ticket film debut! Stay tuned for more deets.

Also Read: Suhana Khan gives hair spa to a friend, proves she is a total BFF material (watch video)

