Revealed: Here’s what Madhuri Dixit will be doing on her BIRTHDAY

All fans of Madhuri Dixit will be celebrating todays’ day as the actress turns a year older. But it seems that our beloved Dhak-Dhak girl will be having a silent one this time. Reason? Her calendar seems to be full for the next one year, with films and production taking away all her time. Not to forget the fact that she is gearing up for her Marathi acting debut Bucket List.

This is a special year for Madhuri Dixit, who is reuniting with old co-stars and doing a lot of work in regional cinema and that too in her mother-tongue Marathi. This year of firsts will see her making her acting debut in Marathi in Bucket List and also her production debut in the same language with 15th August. Considering the projects she has in hand, it is being said that Madhuri Dixit will have a working birthday.

She has kicked off the promotions of Bucket List. So, she is expected to be busy until evening with interviews and other media activities. Her only plan is probably spending time with her family in the evening. On the other hand, considering her hectic schedule, her team, we hear has plans to make it special.

It is being said that Madhuri Dixit’s team is planning a special surprise for her but the details of the same are kept under wraps. We wonder if her hubby dearest Dr. Sriram Nene too is a part of it?

As for Madhuri Dixit, she will resume work in Bollywood films too as they too are in the pipeline. She will be reuniting with Tezaab actor Anil Kapoor in Total Dhamaal and her Khalnayak co-star Sanjay Dutt in Kalank. Interestingly, her Marathi film Bucket List and Hindi film Kalank both are being backed by her good friend and filmmaker Karan Johar.

