REVEALED: Anupam Kher to star in NBC’s Bellevue!

Riding high with the distinction of having earned his second nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, after the Oscar-winning, Silver Linings Playbook, Anupam Kher has been cast in NBC’s medical drama titled, ‘Bellevue’.

Anupam Kher, who has managed to establish a fair foothold in Hollywood, has collaborated with some popular names in the industry and is now all set to reunite with Freema Agyeman, after working with her in Netflix’s ‘Sense 8’.

Dr. Eric Manheimer, author of the memoir ‘Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital’ has produced this NBC’s next since it is also inspired by the book. The character-driven medical drama is about a director at the Bellevue hospital, who shakes the status quo of the hospital with his approach.

Anupam Kher will be seen essaying the role of Dr. Anil Kapoor, one of the oldest doctors at the hospital in the upcoming series. Anupam says, “I’m excited to be part of this project. Bellevue is anticipated as the next big thing in International Television. As an actor it helps me widen my horizons and also gives me an opportunity to be a part of world class talent. Looking forward to the shoot.”