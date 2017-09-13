REVEALED: Anil Kapoor to croon for Fanney Khan

Earlier, we had mentioned that Anil Kapoor has chosen the unconventional role of a father in the forthcoming film Fanney Khan. The film, that is a remake of the Dutch film Everybody’s Famous, will feature Anil as an aspiring singer and the actor, we hear, is planning to croon for real.

Reminiscing about the time when he was asked to sing for Subhash Ghai’s popular multi-starrer Karma, Anil Kapoor revealed that the original showman wanted him to record a song that featured him opposite Poonam Dhillon. But when he began recording, he did not like it and decided to quit singing. And now almost three decades later, Anil is ready to give it a try once again for Fanney Khan but he has also maintained that he will be the first one to reject it if it is not up to the mark.

Talking about his role, Anil Kapoor mentioned that this film will showcase the story of a failed singer and that he will have two songs to sing. He also stated that the reason why the makers convinced him to do it is because they wanted to keep the film as real as possible. The actor will also prep for his singing skills in the film. He stated that he used to learn semi classical music but he stopped it a while ago. With this film and him turning singer, he hopes to resume his riyaz which he plans to do every morning.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor also spoke about how he got convinced for the role of Fanney Khan when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra pitched the story to Anil five years ago. After this, the actor’s friend Rohit Khattar made him watch the original Everybody’s Famous. The evergreen star fell in love with the story and decided to go ahead with the film. Let us remind you that Rakeysh, who has worked with Anil’s kids Sonam Kapoor and launched Harshvardhan Kapoor in Bollywood, is the producer of Fanney Khan.

After completing a chunk of the shoot, Anil Kapoor has now resumed the shoot of Fanney Khan which will wrap by October. The film, directed by Atul Manjrekar, also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a diva singer with Rajkummar Rao playing her love interest. Divya Dutta will play the role of Anil Kapoor’s wife.