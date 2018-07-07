REVEALED: Akshay Kumar to join the London schedule of Housefull 4 this month and here are the deets!

Akshay Kumar, who is busy amidst three projects, is all set for his Sajid Nadiadwala comic caper. The fourth franchise of Housefull 4 was announced with much fanfare earlier this year and after wrapping up one schedule in India, now it all set to explore foreign shores. And not surprisingly, it’s another schedule will be held in England.

All its earlier franchises [which were not connected to each other in terms of plotline] have been shot in London in the past. And this time around too there seems to be no change in terms of location. On the other hand, the schedule was planned in Rajasthan, where the makers were keen on finding locations that represents ancient India.

On the other hand, it is yet to be revealed as to which locations will be a part of Housefull 4 in London. The entire team was expected to fly to the Queen’s city two days prior to prep for the film. However, only Akshay Kumar will join them on July 9, owing to his prior commitments for his other releases. The actor will be completing the 25 day schedule in UK before returning to India for other projects.

Akshay, who was holidaying with his family, wife Twinkle Khanna, and kids Aarav and Nitara in the U.S, had to return to Mumbai for only two days recently. On the first day he attended the trailer launch of the Marathi film Chumbak. For the uninitiated, the superstar will be presenting the film and backing the release of it.

On the other hand, he also had to attend the song launch of his romantic track with debutant Mouni Roy. The said song from their film Gold, ‘Naino Se Bandhi’, was released a day ago. And the actor attended the same with his co-star and the duo even entertained the audiences by giving glimpses of the same at the event.

Also Read : Akshay Kumar meets Sonali Bendre in New York after hearing about her cancer battle