REVEALED: Ajay Devgn to produce a TV series on Baba Ramdev and here are the details

While he is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn has even tried his hands in direction and production. He further has also branched out to television with the series ‘Devi’ starring Sakshi Tanwar. Now the actor is all set to return to TV as a producer with a series on Baba Ramdev.

Ajay Devgn has joined hands with filmmaker Abhinav Shukla for the said series. Produced under the banners Ajay Devgn FFilms & Watergate Entertainment LLP, ‘Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story’ will not only be tracing Swami Baba Ramdev’s life but also his partner Acharya Balakrishna’s life.

While it is said to be a biopic of sorts on the renowned yoga guru, sources claim that it will chronicle his entire journey. Sources say, “The show will celebrate Baba’s journey from a life of anonymity to a national icon, international cult figure and now business mogul.”

As far as the casting is concerned, Vikrant Massey was supposed to play the lead but the actor soon exited from the show. Revealing details on the same, Vikrant although asserted that he had started preparations for the series, he had to quit the same due to personal reasons.

On the other hand, in the film front, Ajay Devgn recently shot for Rohit Shetty’s fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again. The actor also wrapped up Milan Luthria’s period film Baadshaho, which also co-stars Emraan Hashmi.