REAVELED: TV actress Ankita Lokhande to make her big screen debut with this epic film alongside Kangna Ranaut

While she came into news during her much talked about break-up with live-in boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, now Ankita Lokhande has decided to come out of her hiatus and have signed a new project. But this time it is not for the small screen but it will be a big budget film starring Kangna Ranaut in the lead, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Coming to her role, Ankita will be playing one of the most prominent supporting characters in the film, Jhalkarbai. Born as a Dalit woman, Jhalkarbai was a courageous fighter, who rose to the position of a prominent advisor to the queen and has even disguised herself as a queen in order to save the real Jhansi ki Rani from attacks. She had played a major role in the battle against the East India Company and continues to be remembered as one of the most courageous warriors in the history of Bundelkhand.

As for how she bagged the role, we hear that the producer of the film, Kamal Jain approached the actress with the role for the film, which is presented by Zee Studios. Let us remind you that Ankita was the lead actress of the TV series Pavitra Rishta, one of the longest running shows on Zee network. While Ankita agreed that she hadn’t heard much about Jhalkarbai, she was more than happy to agree to play such a powerful character. Adding that she can’t wait to start the film, Ankita is also excited to share screen space with Kangna Ranaut.

In fact, Ankita Lokhande has already started the preps and has been training with Nick Powell for sword fighting. Talking about the first day of training, Ankita agreed that she had no idea of how to handle a sword and that Nick has been teaching her each move like he is teaching a kid. Besides this, Ankita is also learning horse-riding.

Written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is directed by Krish, whose last Bollywood directorial was Gabbar Is Back.