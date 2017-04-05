Rajkummar Rao to feature in romantic thriller starring John Abraham

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Rajkummar Rao, who has been known for picking unconventional films seems to be undergoing a change. In fact we hear that Rao, who was recently seen in the film Trapped, has been roped in to feature in the John Abraham starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga.

Apparently, the film which is said to be a romantic thriller will see John playing the role of a cop while Rao’s character who works for a company in Dubai is in a relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia’s character who is an airhostess. If that wasn’t all, revealing details of his character in the film, Rajkummar Rao added that he will be undergoing a makeover of sorts and will be beefing up a bit for the role. The actor who is currently shooting for Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana will commence workshops for the John starrer once he wraps his ongoing venture.

As for the film itself, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga that will be directed by Amar Kaushik who had earlier directed the short film Abba is likely to go on floors this July and is produced by Prerna Arora, John Abraham, Arjun N Kapoor and Raj Kumar Gupta.

