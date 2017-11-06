Rajkumar Santoshi’s Saragarhi starring Randeep Hooda goes on floor this month and here are the details

Whether it was Rajkumar Santoshi announcing a film on Battle of Saragarhi or Ajay Devgn doing a similar film under the franchise Sons of Sardaar or Karan Johar making Kesari on the same subject, this tale of courage and valor seems to have attracted filmmakers immensely. Earlier we spoke about how the filmmakers refuse to let go off their dream since this film has been an ambitious one for many. Now moving ahead with the first of this historic tale is Rajkumar Santoshi.

Earlier too, Rajkumar Santoshi had announced Battle of Saragarhi by releasing the first look of Randeep Hooda who plays the protagonist Havaldar Ishan Singh in the film. However, in the next few months, the film faced setbacks, reportedly due to differences between the producers and the director. Now that all of it is a thing of the past, with Danny Dezongpa as the antagonist, Sargarhi is all set to roll in Punjab this month. The first schedule will kick off in the Northern state of India and later another schedule is planned in Kazakhstan.

Talking about the same, Santoshi revealed that their Punjab schedule is a shoot for 40 days whereas Kazakhstan shoot is for 45 days which is being scheduled in March where a set resembling the Afghanistan battle will be erected. The schedule outside India was supposed to be planned in February however, due to the harsh weather conditions, the makers decided to push it further by a month.

Rajkumar Santoshi also remained unperturbed by the fact that Karan Johar too has announced a similar film with Akshay Kumar in the lead. Maintaining that no one can claim sole rights over historical facts, Santoshi also stated that Akshay is a close friend and Karan is a colleague. He, however, expressed that a clash is something that will prove stressful for both the parties, specifically him since his film is on a much smaller scale compared to the Karan Johar one.

He added that his film is comparatively low on budget and doesn’t feature a superstar like Akshay Kumar since Randeep Hooda, although is a great actor, doesn’t enjoy a status of a Bollywood superstar.

With a research of almost three years backing it, now Rajkumar Santoshi is all set to take the film ahead as it goes on floor in the next few days.