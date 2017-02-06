Rajkumar Hirani finally confirms Munnabhai 3 and it will be his last Munnabhai film

We saw Munnabhai and Circuit playing their antics and entertaining us way back in 2006 and since then the rumours of the third instalment in the pipeline continues to make rounds. However, it is only till recently that after Sanjay Dutt was released from imprisonment did we get clarity on the same. And now Rajkumar Hirani too has asserted that Munnabhai 3 is on the cards soon after he wraps up the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

It is not surprising to see the bond that Rajkumar Hirani shares with this popular franchise and he has revealed that his writer Abhijat has already started working on the script of the third instalment. However, he maintained that this will be final chapter of the franchise, though he has added that someone can take this franchise forward if they find an equally good script in the future.

Coming back to the third instalment, the filmmaker has decided to kick start the film soon after he wraps up the Ranbir Kapoor starrer biopic whose shooting will wrap up by June. He also maintained that this one too is in the same line as the other two instalments of Munnabhai but it is a subject that will suit an older Munnabhai and Circuit. Despite the change in their physicality, Rajkummar also stated that the two will always remain his divine fools.

On the other hand, he clarified that this one is not titled Munnabhai Chale America. While he did agree that they had even shot the teaser of the film, he claimed that the second half of the film didn’t work out. So they decided to scrap the idea and give it a new approach. Yet Rajkumar Hirani maintained that as of now the script is a half worked idea.