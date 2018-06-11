Race 3: Teaser of Aayush Sharma’s debut Loveratri to feature alongside this Salman Khan film

Salman Khan, who is all set to come to theatres, has a special Eid surprise for fans. They will get a glimpse of his forthcoming production Loveratri along with the release of Race 3. If reports are to be believed the teaser of this film, which marks the debut of Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, will be attached with Race 3.

While Race 3 is a sleek action thriller, Loveratri is a romantic love story set against the backdrop of Gujarat. The romance between the lead characters, Aayush Sharma and debutant Warina Hussain is said to unfold within the span of Navratri, a dance festival celebrated for nine days. The posters of the film too have glimpses of the Gujarati culture that is supposed to be an integral part of the film. A portion of Loveratri was extensively shot in the state too.

On the other hand, speaking of Race 3, Salman Khan is new to the franchise which was earlier owned by Saif Ali Khan. Although it stars franchise regular Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez [who was a part of the earlier Race], this one will feature a completely different plotline, compared to the earlier ones. Not just that, the franchise is taken over by Remo D’Souza from Abbas Mustan and it will feature other actors like Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. The film is expected to release on June 15, marking the auspicious occasion of Eid.

As for Loveratri, the film is facing title trouble as of now owing to its resemblance to Navratri. Certain Hindu groups have taken offense to the same stating that it has distorted the name of an auspicious festival and have sought a ban on its release.

Loveratri, written by Naren Bhatt, is directed by debutant filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala. It is expected to release on October 5 this year.

