Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda join the ensemble cast of Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti

As we know that filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is popularly known for his films like Welcome, Mubarakan and many more, is coming up with yet another amazing film- Pagalpanti. The cast of the film is getting bigger and interesting day by day. After confirming that the film will be starring John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, now we hear that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been roped in for the film as well.

Pagalpanti, as the name suggests, is going to be an in and out comedy film and it will be interesting to see such great talent on screen and how the director pulls off such an ensemble cast in the film.

Sources share, “Anees Bazmee is leaving no stones unturned to get the best of the best star cast on board for Pagalpanti. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are been roped in for the film and it will be going on floors next month.”

The out and out comedy, Pagalpanti, is being directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat to open a health café next year