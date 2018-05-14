After Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das roped in to play an FBI agent for American television series Whiskey Cavalier

Vir Das is a name synonym with some of the finest stand-up acts spread across the world. After successfully exploring The Boarding World Tour spanning across 6 continents and more than 26 countries, Vir is back with another pleasant surprise. Vir Das has been signed on by ABC for a new hour-long weekly dramedy series, Whiskey Cavalier which is being produced by Warner Brothers.

It will be an hour long high octane action dramedy following the tough but tender FBI super-agent, Will Chase who has a code name of Whiskey Cavalier. Vir will be seen essaying the role as one of the main leads in the series playing the role of Jai Datta. He sneakily shot the pilot earlier this year in Prague for three weeks and now the show has been officially been picked up by one of the leading networks in the US, ABC.

When asked Vir Das about his new show, he said, "I had such a good time shooting the pilot. It's an exciting time to bring Indian voices to American television. This is a comedy team and a cast that is the right mix of laughs and action. I'm looking forward to saving the world with some hilarious people. It was something that the universe sends my way while I was on tour in the US. I ended up meeting Bill and the team and we found this character together."

As a multi-talented artist in the Indian Entertainment Industry, Vir Das has stuck true to his comedy roots and run the show with back-to-back, sold out stand-up specials across the world. He has earned a great reputation as the leading bestselling Indian comedic artist and actor.