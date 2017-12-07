Priyanka Chopra replaces Deepika Padukone as Asia’s Sexiest Woman

From being crowned as the Miss World to now becoming Asia’s Sexiest Woman, Priyanka Chopra has earned a name not just for her elegance and beauty but also for her acting chops internationally. Although we have to wait for some more time before Priyanka Chopra announces her next Bollywood project, it seems that the actress is grabbing eyeballs yet again for featuring in the list of Asia’s Sexiest Woman and that too for being ranked on top.

The Eastern Eye which conducted the poll recently announced that Priyanka Chopra has regained her first position as Asia’s Sexiest Woman after holding it in the years 2014 and 2015. However, this means that the actress has dethroned the 2016 winner of the poll, actress – friend, Deepika Padukone this year. This comes as yet another good news for Chopra whose second Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake got selected for the Sundance Film Festival a week ago.

Talking about the honour, Priyanka Chopra however gives the credit for featuring on the list to genetics and optics. The actress also thanked everyone who voted for her and further added that she was been told that she won the poll with record breaking numbers of all times. On the other hand, curator of the list Asjad Nazir was all praises for the former beauty queen – actress terming her as an incredible ambassador of India. While he appreciated her courage to often experiment with the unknown, he also called her as a symbol of girl power.

Although Priyanka Chopra isn’t looking forward to much of Bollywood next year, the actress continues with the third season of her popular crime drama ‘Quantico’ in 2018. Furthermore, she also has a couple of Hollywood projects in the pipeline besides A Kid Like Jake, which includes Isn’t It Romantic? and Seth Gordon’s next.