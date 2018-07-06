Bollywood Hungama
After Priyanka Chopra, it’s Parineeti Chopra for this mobile brand

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra became a household name with her big ticket films and huge endorsements. One would remember that she was the Brand Ambassador of the leading mobile manufacturing brand Nokia and now it seems the brand has chosen her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra to take the baton and promote the brand in the Indian market.

“Parineeti is a hip, cool star with a huge following on social media. For the brand that wants to connect with the youth of today, Parineeti was an automatic choice to be their Brand Ambassador in India. Parineeti’s big-ticket releases in the coming months, combined with her strong social media game got the brand extremely interested about her. The brand wants to use Parineeti’s equity to position itself with the youth of the country that is extremely mobile savvy,” says a source.

While the advertisements of the new commercials are yet to air, Parineeti Chopra has her hands full with multiple projects viz. Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Fraar and Kesari.

