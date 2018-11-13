Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas WEDDING: Venue, outfits and date leaked; NOT Parineeti Chopra but this person will be bridesmaid

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting MARRIED on December 2, which is hardly a few days after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s big ticket wedding. While Deepika and Ranveer are already in Italy for their wedding, Priyanka and Nick are busy prepping up for their shaadi! As far as we know, PC and Nick have locked in Umaid Bhavan palace in Jodhpur for their big ticket wedding. The festivities will start from November end onwards and there will be festivities planned proper Punjabi style including Sangeet, Mehendi and the Baraat. Only close ones will be invited for the wedding. Nick’s ensemble will be ivory white while PC will got for traditional red colour. All the close ones of the couple including the Best Man and the Bridesmaids will be wearing Ralph Lauren! Guess, why? Because the couple met for the first time wearing Ralph Lauren at the Met Gala.

Another important bit of information is that PC ‘s bridesmaid is not Parineeti Chopra but best friend Mubina Rattonsey! Now, that is a surprise considering that Pari has been a part of Nick and PC ‘s story since the beginning. But, she sure will play an important role in the wedding. In all her interviews she has mentioned how she has asked for 5 million dollars from Nick as his ‘saali’ after joota-chupana ceremony! She also was present at PC’s bachelorette.

On work front, Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in Delhi.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar continue shooting The Sky Is Pink while struggling with Delhi pollution