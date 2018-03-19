Parineeti is having sleepless nights and here’s why!

While she took a break from Bollywood for quite some time now, Parineeti Chopra surprised everyone with her revamped avatar. Since then, she has been on a film signing spree. Starting with Meri Pyaari Bindu in 2017, now Parineeti has over three projects in the pipeline. One amongst them is Namastey England.

Fans would be aware that the actress has already started shooting for the film. We have been getting sneak-peeks of the same on social media. However, what we aren’t aware of is the jam packed schedule of the actress where she dedicates more than 10 hours a day. We recently heard that Parineeti Chopra has been shooting 15-hour schedules of Namastey England in Punjab. She was wrapping a song sequence that required her to shoot for these hours and then spend 2 to 3 hours again to rehearse for the next day’s shoot.

The actress finally got a break day on Friday, March 16 and when most actors would just take a day off, Parineeti flew back to Delhi to shoot the campaign. “Parineeti has bagged an extremely big endorsement that required her to make time and shoot the campaign immediately which was targeted at summer. She understood the requirement of the brand and ensured that she finishes her commitment for the campaign to break on time. In doing so, she went sleepless but the brand is extremely happy and grateful to Pari for ensuring that their summer campaign breaks on time,” a source close to the actress revealed.

“Pari is exhausted after the song shoot but when you see the ad one will notice the energy and freshness she brings on. One will not be able to notice that she hasn’t slept or rested for over a day,” the source added.

Parineeti Chopra has interesting projects in the pipeline this year. She will be teaming up with Arjun Kapoor for two films – Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England. Then she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Kesari.

