Padmavati unofficial release date locked for January 26?

The release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati landed in the middle of a storm with protests against the film erupting across the nation. If that wasn’t enough there have been numerous calls for the ban on the release of the film, along with threats being levelled against the film’s director and its cast members.

However, amidst these controversies the makers of the film Viacom 18 announced that the release of Padmavati had been pushed till matters were solved. Well now we hear that the film which was initially scheduled to hit screens on December 1, will release only in January 2018. If that wasn’t all, the date being selected is apparently the same as Akshay Kumar’s release date for his film Padman, which will hit screens on January 26.

Though an official announcement of the new release date for Padmanati is yet to be made, internal sources at the production house stated that January 26 has been locked as the unofficial release date.

What remains to be seen now is whether the makers of Padmavai announce Jan 26 as the film’s release date, or will they reschedule it. And if Padmavati does release on 26th Jan, will Akshay Kumar’s Padman release simultaneously or will the film be rescheduled?