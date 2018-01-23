Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.01.2018 | 9:48 PM IST

Padmaavat over, Shahid Kapoor plunges into Batti Gul Meter Chalu, hires coach to learn Garhwali

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

If Hrithik Roshan is busy brushing up his Bihari accent to play his Bihari character in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30, Shahid Kapoor is equally busy doing up his Garhwali accent. The shooting of Shahid Kapoor’s next film Batti Gul Meter Chalu is about to begin from February 9. Shahid who plays a local from Uttarakhand is leaving no stone unturned to ensure authenticity in his portrayal. The actor known to follow a method in the madness of Bollywood’s filmmaking, has immersed himself completely in the process of getting into character going as far as to hire a language coach from Uttarakhand.

Shahid’s dedication to getting into character has left the Batti Gul Meter Chalu producer Prernaa Arora speechless. “I’ve very rarely seen such passion and dedication in any actor. Shahid Kapoor is completely involved in getting his character right. He is getting the clothes, the body language and the spoken language right. He has hired a coach to learn the local language. It’s very inspiring for a relatively new producer like me to work with an actor so focused. I am enjoying the experience of working with Shahid Kapoor.”

Shahid moves to Uttarkhand from the first week of February. Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which will highlight the shortage of electricity in rural areas, will hit the floors in the first week of February and will finish shooting by April 2018. The film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in Rishikesh, Tehri, Haridwar, Mussoorie and Nainital. It is slated to release on August 31, 2018.

