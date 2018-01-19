BREAKING: Akshay Kumar postpones release of Pad Man to February 9; avoids clash with Padmaavat

The reshuffling of release dates continue. It all started after Padmaavat, which was to release solo on December 1, was postponed indefinitely after it faced protests and had a small problem with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) too. After it got a nod from the CBFC, the makers decided to release the film on January 25, the Republic Day weekend. Pad Man and Aiyaary were two films that were already scheduled for this date. As a result, Sidharth Malhotra–Manoj Bajpayee thriller Aiyaary was postponed to February 9. So it was a clash of Pad Man and Padmaavat on Republic Day.

But now the latest news is that Pad Man is not releasing on January 25 anymore. Pad Man too has been pushed forward to February 9. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, it is a social entertainer directed by R Balki. Besides Aiyaary, the comic caper Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, is also scheduled to be released on February 9. It remains to be seen that with Pad Man now releasing on February 9, will Aiyaary and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also get pushed ahead or will they take the risk of releasing with a biggie like Pad Man!

