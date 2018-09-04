P C Jewellers signs Kriti Kharbanda as brand ambassador

India’s jewellery major P C Jewellers has recently signed Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda as its brand ambassador. The talented actress who will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Housefull 4 has been the chosen one to endorse the popular jewellery brand pan India.

The brand decided to have the brand ambassador who has a national presence and consumer trust and Kriti enjoys a huge fan base. Kriti appeals to the masses as well as caters to the elite class. Her brand presence resonates with the luxurious style of P C Jewellers as a brand. Since her movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana had a wedding as its backdrop, it helped the makers of the brand to sign her targeting the right consumers and the potential market.

Kriti Kharbanda says, “P C Chandra is one of the most sought-after jewellery brands in the country. I feel really honoured and happy to be part of the P C Chandra team. It’s my first jewellery endorsement and because I have also studied jewellery design, it’s something very close to my heart and I feel very happy being associated with the brand.”