OMG! Woman who ‘inspired’ Toilet – Ek Prem Katha not happy with the film; demands cut from it’s earnings

It is shocking to see the number of people protesting against Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. At first it was Praveen Vyas who alleged that his 2016 docudrama Manini was also based on the same idea. This was followed by Jaipur-based filmmaker who alleged that the punchline and subject of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is similar to Gutrun Gutargun, a film which he finished way back in 2015. A section of netizens were also angry with the film’s makers for allegedly glorifying stalking, after the song ‘Hans Mat Pagli’ was out.

And now it has emerged that the woman who has inspired the film has revolted against the makers of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. Anita Bai Narre, of Chichouli village of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh, made news when she, after her marriage in 2011, walked out of her marital home and stated that she’ll agree only if her hubby and in-laws construct a toilet in the house. Once the toilet was constructed, she returned eight days later. This incident made her a popular figure and in 2012, she was handed a cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs by the then Union Minister of Rural Development Jairam Ramesh.

As per reports, Anita is asking for royalties from the earnings of the film. A few days ago, the film’s leading lady Bhumi Pednekar and director Shree Narayan Singh even paid her a visit. They handed to her an agreement and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh. However, Anita and her husband Shivam Narre refused to sign the agreement. They demanded that they’ll sign the agreement only if they get a share of the film’s profit.

A local journalist, Sanjay Shukla, who broke the story, claimed that the agreement has a clause that says that Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is based on Anita’s life. But Sandeep Shridhar, from the film’s production team, refuted these claims. He said that it’s just a routine contract to protect the filmmakers from facing legal hurdles. He added that the team didn’t know about Anita when the film was conceptualized and that they approached Anita and other such women as they want them to feature in the end of the film.

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha also co-stars Akshay Kumar and is all set to release on August 11.