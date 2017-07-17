OMG! This TOP ACTRESS was a victim of BODY SHAMING!" />

The gorgeous Ileana D’Cruz is one busy actress these days. She has two big budgeted films which are up for release. These films are Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan and Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho. Besides being one of the sought after actress in Bollywood, she is equally an ‘in demand’ actress even in the brand arena.

Recently, in an interview to a tabloid, the poised actress Ileana D’Cruz shocked everyone by making a startling confession that she was once a victim of body shaming! Speaking to the tabloid, Ileana D’Cruz said that she was under a constant pressure to look a certain way that affected her. In the same breath, she said that she had dealt with body-shaming for a very long time. Gradually, Ileana realised that she couldn’t please everyone. She added that, since she had accepted that, no matter what she would do, she was going to disappoint someone or the other.

Besides Ileana D’Cruz, Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta. The film is slated to release on September 1 this year. On the other hand, Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan stars Ileana D’Cruz alongwith Arjun Kapoor (in a double role), Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. The film is slated to release on July 28, 2017.