OMG! Sooraj Pancholi opts out of Kumar Mangat’s next

Although Sooraj Pancholi hasn’t returned to the silver screen after his 2015 debut Hero, there are many projects that his name is associated with. One amongst those was the romantic drama to be produced by Kumar Mangat tentatively titled Hafiz. While there were constant reports about the actor prepping for the same, we now hear that he has opted out of the project.

Sooraj Pancholi apparently was supposed to mark his return to the big screen with Hafiz but it seems that a delay in the schedule of the film has led to a clash because of which the actor had to exit. It so happened that the said film was supposed to go on floor in mid-July in the foreign location – Morocco. However, not only changes in the script were recommended but also, the required permissions to the shoot in the location was still under process. Hence, the shoot had to be delayed.

On the other hand, Sooraj had already allotted his share of dates for Hafiz which was from July to the next 78 days. But with the ongoing issues, the makers of the film required his dates in the month of September-October. However, those dates were already allotted by the actor for his other film, Prabhu Dheva’s action packed venture.

Even the possibility of juggling between the two films was ruled out since Sooraj Pancholi would require two different body types wherein while he will play a leaner character in Kumar Mangat’s film. In fact, for Hafiz, he is required to lose 10 kgs. Hence it is being said that Sooraj had no other option but to make an exit from the film.

As of now, no official announcement has been made by the actor or the producer.