OMG! CBFC asks Varun Dhawan to get NOC from Alia Bhatt for Judwaa 2

Wait, this is not a joke. Varun Dhawan can’t talk about his dear friend Alia Bhatt without a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from her. Not on screen anyway. So director David Dhawan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala discovered when in their forthcoming funny fest Judwaa 2 the leading man Varun Dhawan makes a passing reference to Alia Bhatt.

The censor board’s request left Dhawan and Nadiadwala nonplussed. “They wanted an NOC from Alia Bhatt before she can be mentioned in Judwaa 2. Nadiadwala and Dhawan argued that Alia was a buddy of Varun and therefore quite cool with being mentioned in Judwaa 2 or anywhere else by Varun. But the censor board was adamant. Friend or foe, you have to get an NOC from all living persons who are mentioned in film,” says a source close to the development who was barely able to control his laughter.

Not only Alia Bhatt, but Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt is also mentioned in Judwaa 2. The film’s producer and director must get an NOC from both father and daughter. Maybe catch them both over dinner?

Wait. We are not done yet. The Judwaa 2 team must also get an NOC from actress Poonam Dhillon because she too is mentioned in passing.